Trump's big plans on trade and more run up against laws of political gravity, separation of powers

WASHINGTON — Once again, President Donald Trump's biggest policy plans were stopped in their tracks.
On Wednesday, an obscure but powerful court in New York rejected the legal foundation of Trump's most sweeping tariffs, finding that Trump could not use a 1977 law to declare a national emergency on trade imbalances and fentanyl smuggling to justify a series of import taxes that have unsettled the world. Reordering the global economy by executive fiat was an unconstitutional end-run around Congress' powers, the three-judge panel of Trump, Obama and Reagan appointees ruled in a scathing rebuke of Trump's action.
The setbacks fit a broader pattern for a president who has advanced an extraordinarily expansive view of executive power. Federal courts have called out the lack of due process in some of Trump's deportation efforts. His proposed income tax cuts, now working their way through Congress, are so costly that some of them can't be made permanent, as Trump had wished. His efforts to humble Harvard University and cut the federal workforce have encountered legal obstacles. And he's running up against reality as his pledges to quickly end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza have turned into slogs.
The laws of political gravity, the separation of powers and geopolitical realities are proving to be tougher to conquer than Trump will publicly admit. As various legal skirmishes play out, he may have to choose between bowing to the limits of his power or trying to ignore the judicial system.
''If the latter, we may have a constitutional crisis,'' said University of Texas history professor H.W. Brands.
After a second federal court on Thursday found Trump's tariffs to be improper, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration expects to prevail in its judicial appeals but also indicated that officials are exploring other laws to implement tariffs. A federal appeals court said Thursday the government can continue to collect the tariffs under the emergency powers law for now as the Trump administration challenges the ruling, though the government could be obligated to refund the money if the ruling is upheld.
Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, said there are two baseball caps in the room behind the Oval Office that say ''Trump Always Wins'' and Trump has been ''right" about everything.
''Trump does always win these negotiations because we're right,'' Hassett said on Fox Business Network's ''Mornings with Maria.'' ''These activist judges are trying to slow down something right in the middle of really important negotiations.''