Trump's big bill also seeks to undo the big bills of Biden and Obama

WASHINGTON —
Chiseling away at President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. Rolling back the green energy tax breaks from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
At its core, the Republican ''big, beautiful bill'' is more than just an extension of tax breaks approved during President Donald Trump's first term at the White House.
The package is an attempt by Republicans to undo, little by little, the signature domestic achievements of the past two Democratic presidents.
''We're going to do what we said we were going to do,'' Speaker Mike Johnson said after House passage last month.
While the aim of the sprawling 1,000-page plus bill is to preserve an estimated $4.5 trillion in tax cuts that would otherwise expire at year's end if Congress fails to act — and add some new ones, including no taxes on tips — the spending cuts pointed at the Democratic-led programs are causing the most political turmoil.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said this week that 10.9 million fewer people would have health insurance under the GOP bill, including 1.4 million immigrants in the U.S. without legal status who are in state-funded programs. At the same time, lawmakers are being hounded by businesses in states across the nation who rely on the green energy tax breaks for their projects.
As the package moves from the House to the Senate, the simmering unrest over curbing the Obama and Biden policies shows just how politically difficult it can be to slash government programs once they become part of civic life.