Trump's bid to claw back $9B in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds nears Senate vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's request to cancel about $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting spending is nearing passage in the Senate, an action that would have a tiny impact on the nation's rising debt but could have major ramifications for future spending fights in Congress.
Spending bills generally need bipartisan support to advance in the Senate. But the legislation before the Senate gives Republicans the opportunity to undo some of the previously approved spending without Democratic support as they follow through on Trump's efforts to target the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and roll back help for nations suffering from conflict, drought and disease.
The Trump administration is promising more rescission packages to come if the first effort is successful. Democrats say doing so jeopardizes a process that requires lawmakers from both parties to work together to fund the nation's priorities.
The move to cut a sliver of previously approved spending comes after Republicans muscled Trump's big tax and spending cut bill to approval in both chambers without any Democratic support. The Congressional Budget Office has projected that measure will increase future federal deficits by about $3.3 trillion over the coming decade.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Republicans were using the president's rescissions request to target ''wasteful spending.''
''It's a small but important step for fiscal sanity that we all should be able to agree is long overdue,'' Thune said as the Senate opened on Wednesday.
Lawmakers clash over cuts to public radio and TV stations
In opposing the bill, Democrats said Congress was ceding its spending powers to the executive branch with little idea of how the White House Office of Management and Budget would apply the cuts. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York called the legislation a ''terrible bill that guts local news, defunds rural radio stations and makes America less safe on the world stage.''