Trump's bid to claw back $9B in foreign aid and public broadcasting funds nears Senate vote

The legislation would also claw back about $8 billion in foreign aid spending. Among the cuts are $800 million for a program that provides emergency shelter, water and sanitation and family reunification for those forced to flee their own country and $496 million to provide humanitarian assistance such as food, water and health care for countries hit by natural disasters and conflicts. There's also a $4.15 billion cut for programs that aim to boost the economies and democratic institutions in developing and strategically important countries.