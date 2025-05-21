Trump's 'beautiful' bill spans more than 1,000 pages. Here's what's inside it

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are getting closer to passing President Donald Trump's tax breaks, spending cuts and beefed-up border security as Speaker Mike Johnson attempts to pass the package over unified Democratic opposition by Memorial Day.
House committees have labored for months on the legislation, which exceeds 1,000 pages and is titled the ''One Big Beautiful Bill Act,'' a nod to Trump himself.
GOP divisions have narrowed but continue as fiscal conservatives worry the bill doesn't do enough to curb Medicaid spending, while Republicans from competitive swing districts have expressed concerns about the prospect of their constituents losing access to health coverage and food assistance for constituents.
Democrats say they will fight what House party leader Hakeem Jeffries calls ''this extreme and toxic bill.''
Here's a look at what's in and out of the legislative package so far:
Tax cuts for individuals and businesses
Republicans look to make permanent the individual income and estate tax cuts passed in Trump's first term, in 2017, plus enact promises he made on the 2024 campaign trail to not tax tips, overtime and interest on some auto loans.
To partially offset the lost revenue, Republicans propose repealing or phasing out more quickly the clean energy tax credits passed during Joe Biden's presidency, helping to bring down the overall cost of the tax portion to about $3.8 trillion.