Trump’s ‘beautiful’ bill spans 1,116 pages. Here’s what’s inside it

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are advancing President Donald Trump’s big bill of tax breaks, spending cuts and beefed-up border security as Speaker Mike Johnson attempts to pass the package over unified Democratic opposition by Memorial Day.
House committees have labored on the legislation, which runs a whopping 1,116 pages and is titled the ‘‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act,’’ a nod to Trump himself.
Still, GOP divisions run high. Fiscal conservatives worry the bill doesn’t cut Medicaid spending enough, while Republicans from competitive swing districts warn that they can’t support a bill that would jeopardize access to health coverage and food assistance for constituents.
Democrats say they will fight what House party leader Hakeem Jeffries calls ‘‘this extreme and toxic bill.’’
Here’s a look at what’s in and out of the legislative package so far:
Tax cuts for individuals and businesses
Central to the GOP package is more than $5 trillion in tax cuts, according to an estimate from the Joint Committee on Taxation — costs that are partially offset by spending cuts elsewhere and other changes in the tax code.
Republicans look to make permanent the individual income tax cuts passed in Trump’s first term, in 2017, plus enact promises he made on the 2024 campaign trail to not tax tips, overtime and interest on some auto loans.