Trump's attacks on Powell threaten the Fed's independence. Here's why it matters

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has stepped up his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the same time that the Supreme Court is considering a case that could make it easier for the president to fire him.
The developments are occurring against a backdrop of wider turmoil in the economy and financial markets, brought on by Trump's sweeping taxes on imports. Most economists worry that an assault on the Fed's longstanding independence from politics would further disrupt markets and add to the uncertainty enveloping the economy.
In comments at the White House Thursday, Trump suggested he has the power to remove Powell and criticized him for not aggressively cutting interest rates.
''If I want him out, he'll be out of there real fast, believe me,'' Trump said. ''I'm not happy with him.''
All the scrutiny threatens the Fed's venerated independence, which has long been supported by most economists and Wall Street investors. Here are some questions and answers about the Fed.
Why does the Fed's independence matter?
The Fed wields extensive power over the U.S. economy. By cutting the short-term interest rate it controls — which it typically does when the economy falters — the Fed can make borrowing cheaper and encourage more spending, accelerating growth and hiring. When it raises the rate — which it does to cool the economy and combat inflation — it can weaken the economy and cause job losses.
Economists have long preferred independent central banks because they can more easily take unpopular steps to fight inflation, such as raise interest rates, which makes borrowing to buy a home, car, or appliance more expensive.