Trump's attack on diversity takes center stage as Boston remembers 1965 Freedom Rally led by MLK

BOSTON — As a Black teenager growing up in Boston, Wayne Lucas vividly remembers joining some 20,000 people to hear the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speak out against the city's segregated school system and the entrenched poverty in poor communities.
Sixty years on, Lucas will be back on the Boston Common on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of what became known as the 1965 Freedom Rally. This time, though, Lucas expects much of the focus will be on President Donald Trump and concerns that the commander-in-chief is exploiting divisions and fears about race and immigration.
''There's different forms of, how do we say it, racism and also I have to include fascism, what's going on in this country,'' said Lucas, a social activist and retired postal worker who was standing on the Boston Common near the site of 20-foot-high (6-meter) memorial to racial equity, ''The Embrace,'' where the rally will be held.
The rally will be preceded by a march mostly along the route taken to the Boston Common in 1965 and feature up to 125 different organizations.
''People gotta be aware and say something." he continued. ''We can grumble (and) stuff like that, but we need to take part and do something."
1965 protest brings civil rights movement to the Northeast
The original protest rally in 1965 brought the civil rights movement to the Northeast, a place King knew well from his time earning a doctorate in theology from Boston University and serving as assistant minister at the city's Twelfth Baptist Church. It was also the place he met his wife, Coretta Scott King, who earned a degree in music education from the New England Conservatory.
In his speech, King told the crowd that he returned to Boston not to condemn the city but to encourage its leaders to do better at a time when Black leaders were fighting to desegregate the schools and housing and working to improve economic opportunities for Black residents. King also implored Boston to become a leader that other cities like New York and Chicago could follow in conducting ''the creative experiments in the abolition of ghettos.''