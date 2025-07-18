Wires

Trump's appointees requested more marble for the Fed's $2.5 billion renovation now attacked by White House as excessive

Trump's appointees requested more marble for the Fed's $2.5 billion renovation now attacked by White House as excessive.

The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 2:43PM

WASHINGTON — Trump's appointees requested more marble for the Fed's $2.5 billion renovation now attacked by White House as excessive.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump's appointees requested more marble for the Fed's $2.5 billion renovation now attacked by White House as excessive

Trump's appointees requested more marble for the Fed's $2.5 billion renovation now attacked by White House as excessive.

Wires

Alan Bergman, Oscar-winning lyricist who helped compose 'The Way We Were' and other classics, dead at 99

Wires

Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered by Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor