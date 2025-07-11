Trump's 50% tariff on Brazilian goods like coffee and orange juice could drive up US breakfast costs

SAO PAULO — President Donald Trump's threat to boost import taxes by 50% on Brazilian goods could drive up the cost of breakfast in the United States. The prices of coffee and orange juice — two staples of the American morning diet — could be severely impacted if there's no agreement by Aug. 1.
Brazilian beef and regional airliners are also among the products that could be affected by Trump's decision announced Wednesday, which Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised on Thursday to reciprocate.
Trump's move this time is overtly political, targeting the Brazilian Supreme Court trial of former president Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of his who was charged for his alleged role in trying to overturn his 2022 election loss. The court's prosecution of U.S.-based social media companies failing to comply with local laws was also mentioned by Trump in a public letter as a reason to hike Brazil's trade tariffs.
The U.S. Census Bureau said the country had a $6.8 billion trade surplus with Brazil last year.
Brazilian exporters, bodies that represent them and politicians — many of whom are friendly with Bolsonaro — have poured criticism on Trump and urged Lula to negotiate, with coffee, beef and orange juice associations rallying to the nation's defense.
''These new tariffs produce direct effects and hit Brazil's agribusiness, impacting the exchange rate, in the rise of the cost of imported inputs and in the competitiveness of Brazilian exports,'' Brazil's agribusiness caucus in Congress said in a statement Thursday.
Spoiled breakfast
Lula said in interviews after Trump's move that the U.S. had a trade surplus with the South American nation of more than $410 billion over the past 15 years, with orange juice and coffee among the few goods made in Brazil that American consumers get in huge numbers.