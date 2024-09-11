Trump wouldn't say whether he'd veto a national ban even as abortion remains a top election issue

Before becoming president, Trump has said he ''would indeed support a ban'' in his book ''The America We Deserve,'' which was published in 2000. In 2016, he said he was ''pro-life with exceptions'' but said ''there has to be some form of punishment'' for women seeking abortions — a position he quickly reversed. At the 2018 annual March for Life, Trump voiced support for a federal ban on abortion on or after 20 weeks of pregnancy.