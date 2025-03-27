Trump withdraws Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for UN ambassador, citing tight GOP House margin

Trump’s statement Thursday also seemed to indicate an anxiety about the party’s ability to hold on to Stefanik’s seat if she were to take on the U.N. post, even though the sprawling district in northern New York is one of the state’s most conservative and is considered to be solid Republican territory. Stefanik herself cruised to reelection last year, winning 62% of the vote over her Democratic opponent. Almost all of the counties in her district voted for Trump last year.