Trump withdraws Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for UN ambassador, citing tight GOP House margin

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he was pulling Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a stunning turnaround for his Cabinet pick after her confirmation had been stalled for months over concerns about Republicans’ tight margins in the House.
Trump confirmed he was withdrawing the New York Republican’s nomination in a Truth Social post, saying that it was ‘’essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress.‘’
‘‘We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning. I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress,‘’ the president said. He did not say whom he would nominate to replace her and fill his last remaining Cabinet seat.
The abrupt withdrawal reflects growing concern among House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, that their historically slim majority could be at risk, particularly ahead of two special elections in Florida next week. The loss of a mere handful of seats could swing the House majority to Democrats and derail their efforts to enact Trump’s sweeping agenda in the months ahead.
Johnson praised Stefanik, the former No. 4 House leader, as ‘’selfless’’ and ‘’patriotic" after Trump announced the move.
‘‘It is well known Republicans have a razor-thin House majority, and Elise’s agreement to withdraw her nomination will allow us to keep one of the toughest, most resolute members of our Conference in place to help drive forward President Trump’s America First policies,‘’ Johnson said in a post on X. He added that he ‘’will invite her to return to the leadership table immediately,‘’ although its unclear what position she would take since there are no vacancies.
Stefanik’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump had tapped Stefanik to represent the U.S. at the international body shortly after winning reelection in November. She was seen as among the least controversial Cabinet picks, and her nomination advanced out of committee in late January, but House Republicans’ razor-thin majority kept her ultimate confirmation in a state of purgatory for the last several months.