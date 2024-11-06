WASHINGTON — Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters.
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 10:35AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican John James wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 10th Congressional District.