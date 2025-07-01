Trump will visit a remote immigration detention site in the Florida Everglades

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is making a day trip to Florida's Everglades on Tuesday for a firsthand look at a new immigration detention facility that the White House suggests will be especially secure given that it is ''surrounded by alligators.''
The detention facility is on an isolated airstrip about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Miami and could house 5,000 detainees. It's drawn protests over the potential impact on a delicate ecosystem and criticism that Trump is trying to send a cruel message to immigrants — while some Native American leaders have also opposed construction, saying the land is sacred.
But a key selling point for the Trump administration is the site's remoteness, and the fact that it is in swampland filled with mosquitoes, pythons and alligators. The White House hopes that conveys a message to the detainees being housed there and the world at large that repercussions will be severe if the immigration laws of the United States are not followed.
Press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the center is ''informally known as Alligator Alcatraz,'' a moniker that has alarmed immigrant activists but appeals to the president's aggressive approach to deportations.
''There's only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight,'' Leavitt said. ''It is isolated and it is surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain.''
Crackdowns on the border and harsh immigration policies have long been a centerpiece of Trump's political brand.
During his first term in 2019, Trump denied reports that he floated the idea of building a moat filled with alligators at the U.S.-Mexico border. ''I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough," he said at the time.
In his second term, Trump has suggested that his administration could move to reopen Alcatraz, the notorious and hard-to-reach island prison off San Francisco. And Leavitt said the new Florida detention center's inhospitable location — and dangerous nearby fauna — were pluses.