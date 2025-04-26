Trump will pay his respects to a pope who publicly and pointedly disagreed with him on some issues

ROME — President Donald Trump will be among more than 50 heads of state and other dignitaries attending Saturday's funeral for Pope Francis, where he'll personally pay his respects to the Roman Catholic leader who pointedly disagreed with him on a variety of issues.
Trump told reporters he was going to the funeral ''out of respect'' for the pontiff, who died Monday after suffering a stroke at the age of 88.
The president and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Rome late Friday for the service at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Saturday morning. Francis will be laid to rest during a private burial at St. Mary Major Basilica outside the Vatican's walls.
Francis sharply disagreed with Trump's approach on issues including immigration, the treatment of migrants and climate change. The Argentine pontiff and the American president sparred early in their relationship over immigration. In 2016, Francis, alluding to then-candidate Trump and his campaign slogan of "Build the wall," called anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants '' not Christian.'' Trump said the comment was ''disgraceful.''
But after Francis' death, the Republican president praised him as a ''good man'' who ''worked hard'' and ''loved the world.'' Trump also directed that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in Francis' honor.
Trump had said on a couple of occasions before leaving Washington that he would have ''a lot'' of meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the funeral. But he seemed to back away from that as he flew to Rome.
''Frankly, it's a little disrespectful to have meetings when you're at the funeral of a pope,'' the president told reporters accompanying him aboard Air Force One. Nonetheless, Trump said: ''I'll be talking to people. I'll be seeing a lot of people.''
The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Hungary and Argentina are among those expected to attend.