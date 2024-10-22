Things To Do

Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast

Former President Donald Trump will conduct an interview with Joe Rogan for his popular podcast on Friday.

By JILL COLVIN

The Associated Press
October 22, 2024 at 9:35PM

That's according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to confirm the interview.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and Rogan have a complicated history. While the two shook hands and spoke briefly at a UFC fight, Trump criticized Rogan after he said that then-candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. was the only one running who made sense to him.

''It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024,'' Trump wrote on his social media site in August.

Rogan later clarified that his comments weren't an endorsement of Kennedy. Kennedy ended up suspending his bid and endorsing Trump.

Both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, have appeared on a slew of popular podcasts as Election Day grows closer. Trump's appearances are typically aimed at young men.

