Trump will address graduating students at the University of Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — President Donald Trump will travel to heavily Republican Alabama on Thursday to speak to graduating students at the University of Alabama, where he is expected to draw some protesters despite enjoying a deep well of support in the state.
Trump's evening remarks in Tuscaloosa will be the Republican president's first address to graduates in his second term and will come as he has been celebrating the first 100 days of his administration.
The White House did not offer any details about Trump's planned message.
Alabama, where Trump won a commanding 64% of the vote in 2024, is where he has staged a number of his trademark large rallies over the past decade. It also is where Trump showed early signs of strength in his first presidential campaign when he began filling stadiums for his rallies.
While the White House has described Trump's speech as a commencement address, it is actually a special event that was created before graduation ceremonies that begin Friday. Graduating students have the option of attending the event, but it is not required.
Former Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban is also speaking at the event.
Trump's presence has drawn criticism from the Alabama NAACP and the University of Alabama College Democrats.
College Democrats are countering with their own rally calling it "Tide Against Trump'' — a play on the university's nickname. The event will feature onetime presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke of Texas and former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in Alabama.