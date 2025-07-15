Trump wields tariffs to sway Putin on Ukraine. Here's how they might work, or not

WASHINGTON — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sacrificed an estimated 1 million of his soldiers, killed and wounded, in a three-year campaign to crush Ukraine.
Now President Donald Trump is betting that his go-to economic weapon — tariffs — can succeed where Ukrainian drones and rockets haven't, and finally persuade Putin to end his war.
Tariffs, which the U.S. president has called '' the most beautiful word in the dictionary,'' are taxes on imports. They are Trump's all-purpose fix — a tool he deploys to protect American industry, lure factories to the United States, tackle drug trafficking and illegal immigration, and raise money to pay for his massive tax cuts.
On the campaign trail last year, Trump promised he'd negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 24 hours. But months have passed without a peace deal, and the president has recently expressed frustration with the Russians. ''We're very, very unhappy with them ... I thought we would have had a deal two months ago, but it doesn't seem to get there,'' Trump told reporters Monday.
So in addition to agreeing to send more weapons to Ukraine, he's once again unsheathing tariffs.
He said Monday the U.S. would impose 100% tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, natural gas and other products if there isn't a peace deal in 50 days. The levies are meant to cause Russia financial pain by making its trading partners think twice before buying Russian energy.
''I use trade for a lot of things,'' Trump said, "but it's great for settling wars.''
Trump did not spell out exactly how these "secondary'' tariffs would work, and trade analysts are skeptical.