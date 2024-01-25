WASHINGTON — Trump White House official Peter Navarro is sentenced to 4 months of imprisonment for defying House Jan. 6 probe.
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Yes, Minnesota should have a Michelin Guide, and these 4 restaurants would likely get stars
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Yes, Minnesota should have a Michelin Guide, and these 4 restaurants would likely get stars
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Yes, Minnesota should have a Michelin Guide, and these 4 restaurants would likely get stars
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Yes, Minnesota should have a Michelin Guide, and these 4 restaurants would likely get stars
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Yes, Minnesota should have a Michelin Guide, and these 4 restaurants would likely get stars
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Yes, Minnesota should have a Michelin Guide, and these 4 restaurants would likely get stars
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune