Trump warns Zelenskyy to quickly negotiate war's end with Russia or risk not having a nation to lead

‘‘Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘’TRUMP,‘’ will never be able to settle,‘’ Trump said of Zelenskyy, who was popular television star in Ukraine before running for office.