Trump wants the presidential winner to be declared on election night. Why that's unlikely

Democrats have traditionally dominated mail voting, which has made it seem like Republicans are in the lead until the early hours of the next morning, when Democratic mail votes finally get added to the tally. Experts even have names for this from past elections — the ''red mirage'' or the ''blue shift.'' Trump exploited that dynamic in 2020 when he had his supporters demand an abrupt end to vote counts — the ballots that remained untallied were largely mail ones that were for Joe Biden. It's not clear how that will play out this year, since Republicans have shifted and voted in big numbers during early voting.