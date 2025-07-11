Trump wants mass deportations, but US views of immigration are more positive since he took office

WASHINGTON — Just months after President Donald Trump returned to office vowing mass deportations, the share of U.S. adults saying immigration is a ''good thing'' for the country has jumped substantially — including among Republicans, according to new Gallup polling.
About 8 in 10 Americans, 79%, say immigration is ''a good thing'' for the country today, an increase from 64% a year ago and a high point in the nearly 25-year trend. Only about 2 in 10 U.S. adults say immigration is a bad thing right now, down from 32% last year.
During Democratic President Joe Biden's term in office, negative views of immigration had increased markedly, reaching a high point in the months before Trump, a Republican, took office. The new Gallup data suggests U.S. adults are returning to more pro-immigrant views that could complicate Trump's push for sweeping deportations in his second term. Americans' views of immigration policies have shifted dramatically in the last year — including among Republicans, who have become much more content with immigration levels since Trump took office but who have also grown more supportive of pathways to citizenship for people in the country illegally.
The broader trend also shows that public opinion is generally much more favorable to immigrants than it was decades ago.
The vast majority of U.S. adults say immigration is good
Americans' more positive view on immigration is driven primarily by a shift among Republicans and independents.
About two-thirds of Republicans now say immigrants are ''a good thing'' for the country, up from 39% last year. And independents moved from about two-thirds last year to 80% this year.
Democrats have maintained their overwhelmingly positive view of immigration in the last few years.