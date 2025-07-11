Trump wants mass deportations, but US views of immigration are more positive since he took office

During Democratic President Joe Biden's term in office, negative views of immigration had increased markedly, reaching a high point in the months before Trump, a Republican, took office. The new Gallup data suggests U.S. adults are returning to more pro-immigrant views that could complicate Trump's push for sweeping deportations in his second term. Americans' views of immigration policies have shifted dramatically in the last year — including among Republicans, who have become much more content with immigration levels since Trump took office but who have also grown more supportive of pathways to citizenship for people in the country illegally.