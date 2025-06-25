Trump voters cheer his move against Iran. MAGA leaders had warned the bombing could backfire

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — As President Donald Trump prepared to order the bombing of Iran's nuclear sites, many prominent leaders of his ''Make America Great Again'' movement warned he was making a grave mistake.
Tucker Carlson accused Trump of abandoning his pledge to keep the United States out of new wars. Charlie Kirk said an escalation would be too divisive. Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, said intervention would thwart the Republican's most important priority, mass deportations.
But interviews with Trump voters across the country this week and early polling suggest Trump's decision has been welcomed by his political base. While some said they were weary of the U.S. becoming embroiled in a protracted war, most cheered the move and said they did not see it as running counter to Trump's ''America First'' approach.
Ken Slabaugh, a retired Air Force veteran from Warrensburg, Missouri, said he was ''100% supportive'' of the strikes.
Speaking Sunday near Whiteman Air Force Base, home of the B-2 bombers used in the attack, Slabaugh said it was clear to him that negotiations and attempts to strike deals with Iran were futile, and Trump had to act.
The Iranians, he said, ''can't be trusted and they certainly can't have a nuke.''
The response was exactly what he expected from the president.
''What he said was he's not gonna start new wars. He doesn't start wars. He finishes them,'' Slabaugh said. ''It's pretty obvious that when the situation requires it, he don't monkey around with it. He gets in it and gets it done."