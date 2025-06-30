Trump vents online about service provider after conference call marred by glitch

WASHINGTON — On Monday afternoon, the president of the United States was just another person complaining online about his service provider.
Donald Trump wrote in a pair of posts on Truth Social that he was trying to hold a conference call with faith leaders from all over the country but was unable to start the call because of technical difficulties.
''AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly,'' the Republican president said in a post. ''This is the second time it's happened. If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!''
Trump then followed up with another post in which he said, ''AT&T ought to get its act together.''
Representatives for AT&T responded to a post from the White House press secretary sharing Trump's complaints.
''We've reached out to the White House and are working to quickly understand and assess the situation,'' AT&T said.
AT&T reached out immediately, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The issue was resolved and the call started 20 minutes late,
Trump rarely shies away from posting his gripes on social media, whether the target is foreign leaders, media organizations, elected officials or telecommunication companies.