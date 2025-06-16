KANANASKIS, Alberta — Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate 'immediately' in new social media post as he says Iran can't have nuclear weapon.
Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate 'immediately' in new social media post as he says Iran can't have nuclear weapon
Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate 'immediately' in new social media post as he says Iran can't have nuclear weapon.
The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 10:46PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions
White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions.