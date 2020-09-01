Big Ten football could start "immediately" — if the president has anything to say about it.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday about having a "very productive" conversation with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on the topic of starting the Big Ten football season.

"Would be good (great!) for everyone - Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!" Trump wrote.

The Big Ten canceled its fall sports on Aug. 11, citing health and safety concerns of playing during the coronavirus pandemic. Several member schools, coaches, athletes and parents have since pushed back on that decision, demanding a reversal or at least more transparent communication on how that decision came to be. As it stands now, though, the conference isn't planning to play until likely winter 2021, though a plan to start around Thanksgiving also is an option.

Many athletics departments still struggle with coronavirus outbreaks. For example, Iowa recently paused all of its sports until after Labor Day, reporting 93 positive cases out of 815 tests given through last week. Since Iowa began reporting results May 29, the department has administered more than 2,700 tests with 176 coming back positive.

The Big Ten released a statement Tuesday.

"A White House representative reached out to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren on Monday, August 31, 2020 to facilitate a phone call between President Donald J. Trump and Commissioner Warren,'' the statement read. "On Tuesday, September 1, 2020 Commissioner Warren and the President had a productive conversation.

"The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible.''