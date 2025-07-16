Trump tries to blame others as tensions rise around handling of Epstein case

Trump presented no evidence in claiming that Democrats and Comey tampered with documents related to Epstein's case. Comey was fired in 2017, two years before Epstein's arrest, and has not returned to the government since. Obama was long gone from the White House by the time of Epstein's death. During Biden's presidency, the Justice Department put on trial Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and secured a conviction against her, but there is zero indication that he or anyone from the White House had anything at any point to do with that case.