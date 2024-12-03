WASHINGTON — Trump transition team signs agreement with Justice Department to begin background check process for nominees and staff.
Trump transition team signs agreement with Justice Department to begin background check process for nominees and staff
Trump transition team signs agreement with Justice Department to begin background check process for nominees and staff.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 3, 2024 at 9:09PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys ask New York judge to set aside verdict and dismiss felony hush money case
President-elect Donald Trump's attorneys ask New York judge to set aside verdict and dismiss felony hush money case.