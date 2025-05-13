Trump trade war faces legal challenge as businesses, states argue his tariffs exceeded his power

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is waging a trade war without getting approval from Congress: He declared a national emergency to slap import taxes — tariffs — on almost every country on earth.
The president is now facing at least seven lawsuits that argue he's gone too far and asserted power he does not have.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade holds the first hearing on the challenges Tuesday morning in New York. Five small businesses are asking the court to block the sweeping import taxes that Trump announced April 2 – ''Liberation Day,'' he called it.
Declaring that the United States' huge and long-running trade deficits add up to a national emergency, Trump invoked the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEPPA) and rolled out 10% tariffs on many countries. He imposed higher– up to 50% -- ''reciprocal'' tariffs on countries that sold more goods to the United States than the U.S. sold them.
Trump's tariffs rattled global markets and raised fears that they would disrupt commerce and slow U.S. and global economic growth.
Jeffrey Schwab, senior counsel and director of litigation at the nonprofit Liberty Justice Center, said the president is exceeding the act's authority. ''That statute doesn't actually say anything about giving the president the power to tariff,'' said Schwab, who is representing the small businesses. ''It doesn't say the word tariff.''
In their complaint, the businesses also call Trump's emergency ''a figment of his own imagination: trade deficits, which have persisted for decades without causing economic harm, are not an emergency.'' The U.S. has, in fact, run a trade deficit – the gap between exports and imports – with the rest of the world for 49 straight years, through good times and bad.
But the Trump administration argues that courts approved President Richard Nixon's emergency use of tariffs in a 1971 economic crisis. The Nixon administration successfully cited its authority under the 1917 Trading With Enemy Act, which preceded and supplied some of the legal language used in IEPPA.