Trump touts Supreme Court deportation ruling as a major victory, but legal fight is far from over

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is touting a Supreme Court ruling allowing it to resume deportations under the Alien Enemies Act as a major victory, but the immigration fight is far from over.
The divided court found that President Donald Trump can use the 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants accused of being gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador, a finding Trump called a ''GREAT DAY FOR JUSTICE IN AMERICA!'' in a social media post.
But the justices also decided people accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang have to get a chance to challenge their removals — a finding their lawyers called an ''important victory.''
The legal landscape could be more challenging, though, since it appears the people being held will have to file individually and in the district where they are detained. For many, that's in Texas.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also weighing another case against a Maryland man deported by mistake that could shed light on the fate of more than 100 men accused of being gang members who have already been sent to prison in El Salvador.
Here's a look at what's next:
The ruling doesn't let the deportations under the law resume right away
The Supreme Court's ruling lifted a restraining order from a judge in the nation's capital that had blocked the Trump administration from deporting people under the law.