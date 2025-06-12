Trump to sign a measure blocking California's ban on new sales of gas-powered cars

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will sign a resolution on Thursday that blocks California's first-in-the-nation rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
The resolution was approved by Congress last month and aims to quash the country's most aggressive attempt to phase out gas-powered cars. He also will approve measures to overturn state policies curbing tailpipe emissions in certain vehicles and smog-forming nitrogen oxide pollution from trucks.
Trump called California's regulations ''crazy'' at a White House ceremony where he was expected to sign the resolutions.
''It's been a disaster for this country,'' he said.
It comes as the Republican president is mired in a clash with California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, over Trump's move to deploy troops to Los Angeles in response to immigration protests. It's the latest in an ongoing battle between the Trump administration and heavily Democratic California over issues including tariffs, the rights of LGBTQ+ youth and funding for electric vehicle chargers.
California is expected to challenge Trump's latest move targeting its vehicle standards rules in court.
''If it's a day ending in Y, it's another day of Trump's war on California,'' Newsom spokesperson Daniel Villaseñor said in an email. "We're fighting back."
The three resolutions Trump will sign will block California's rule phasing out gas-powered cars and end the sale of new ones by 2035. They will also kill rules that phase out the sale of medium- and heavy-duty diesel vehicles and cut tailpipe emissions from trucks.