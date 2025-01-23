Trump says he may withhold federal aid for Los Angeles if California doesn't change water policies

Puzder, a former chief executive of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants, was nominated by Trump to serve as labor secretary early in his first term, but abruptly withdrew his nomination after Senate Republicans balked at supporting him, in part over taxes he belatedly paid on a former housekeeper not authorized to work in the U.S. Puzder didn’t pay taxes on the housekeeper until after Trump nominated him to the Cabinet post and five years after he had fired the worker.