RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Trump to meet Wednesday with Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa, onetime insurgent who led overthrow of Assad, White House says.
Trump to meet Wednesday with Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa, onetime insurgent who led overthrow of Assad, White House says
Trump to meet Wednesday with Syria's Ahmad al-Sharaa, onetime insurgent who led overthrow of Assad, White House says.
The Associated Press
May 13, 2025 at 3:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump in Saudi Arabia speech to urge Iran toward a 'new and a better path' as he pushes for new nuclear deal
Trump in Saudi Arabia speech to urge Iran toward a 'new and a better path' as he pushes for new nuclear deal.