WASHINGTON — Trump to deliver 10 p.m. EDT address to the nation on US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 12:22AM
The Associated Press
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, quoting provincial official, confirms attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites
