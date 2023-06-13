MIAMI — Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday after being indicted on 37 charges of mishandling classified documents. The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

___

What to know:

— A timeline of events leading to Trump's indictment in the classified documents case

— Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action after months of preparation

— A look at the charges, the special counsel's investigation and what's next

— Trump faces a string of inquiries in various states and venues as he campaigns for a return to the White House

— Does the indictment stand to damage Trump's standing with voters?

___

TRUMP TO APPEAR IN COURT

Trump will make his first court appearance to answer for a federal indictment involving 37 felony counts related to hoarding top secret government documents, boastfully displaying them to visitors and trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.

The former president will be arraigned in federal court in Miami, allowing him to hear prosecutors' charges that he jeopardized national security by mishandling classified information.

The case against him is historic but doesn't prohibit Trump from a third run at the presidency, and he urged his supporters to rally outside the courthouse.

Some had already begun to arrive hours before his late afternoon appearance was scheduled to start. Trump also planned to fly to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to give remarks this evening.

The former president was arrested and appeared in court in New York in April as part of separate criminal case involving hush money that he is accused of paying to cover up an extramarital affair during the 2016 presidential election. Trump is facing additional potential charges in Georgia and Washington.

But he faces a potential yearslong prison sentence in the document case. It also has stood out for both the apparent volume of evidence amassed by prosecutors and the severity of the allegations.

Trump's campaign has intensified his fundraising efforts in the meantime, including an email Tuesday morning with the subject line: ''My last email before my arraignment.''