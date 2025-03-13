Business

Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine after EU proposes American whiskey tariff

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits if the European Union goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey.

The Associated Press
March 13, 2025 at 12:56PM
President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits if the European Union goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey.

The European tariff, which was unveiled in response to steel and aluminum tariffs by the U.S. administration, was expected to go into effect on April 1.

But Trump, in a morning social media post, vowed a new escalation in his trade war if the EU pushes ahead with the planned 50% tariff on American whiskey.

‘‘If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES,‘’ Trump wrote. ‘’This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.‘’

The Republican president on Wednesday signaled that he intended to take the action.

‘‘Of course I will respond,‘’ Trump told reporters during an Oval Office exchange with reporters.

about the writer

about the writer

AAMER MADHANI

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Trump threatens retaliatory 200% tariff on European wine after EU proposes American whiskey tariff

card image

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits if the European Union goes forward with a planned tariff on American whiskey.

Business

Federal student loan site down Wednesday, a day after layoffs gutted Education Department

card image

Business

Canada and the EU swiftly retaliate against Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs

card image