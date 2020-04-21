President Donald Trump’s hotel in the nation’s capital wants a break on its lease terms. The landlord determining the fate of the request is Trump’s own administration.

Trump International Hotel, just a few blocks from the White House, had been a favored gathering place for lobbyists, foreign dignitaries and others hoping to score points with Trump. But like most hotels during the pandemic, it is now nearly empty and looking to cut costs.

Recently, the Trump family business inquired about changing its lease payments, the company confirmed Tuesday, which the U.S. government has reported amount to nearly $268,000 per month.

The Trump Organization owns and operates the luxury hotel, but it is in a federally owned building on Pennsylvania Avenue. As part of its deal to open the 263-room hotel, the company signed a 60-year lease in 2013 that requires the monthly payments to the General Services Administration.

The Trump Organization is current on its rent, according to Eric Trump, the president’s son, but he confirmed that the company had opened a conversation about possible delays in future monthly payments.

Eric Trump said the company is asking the GSA for any relief that it might be granting other federal tenants. The president still owns the company, but his eldest sons run the day-to-day operations.

“Just treat us the same,” Eric Trump said Tuesday. “Whatever that may be is fine.”

The GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, including about whether other tenants had made similar inquiries. The White House also did not respond to a comment request.

Companies across the country have pleaded for relief from lenders and landlords, but the Trump Organization’s submission presents a particular predicament.

If it denies the request, the agency risks running afoul of Trump, who appoints its leader; but if it accommodates the family, the agency is likely to draw fire from critics.

The Trump Organization was barred by Congress from seeking relief from the $500 billion rescue fund administered by the Treasury Department, and a Trump Organization executive said that the company had decided not to apply for a loan through the Small Business Administration. The firm argues that it is seeking only temporary relief from the GSA while the hotel industry copes with a big drop in business.

The company is expected to take a significant hit from the economic shutdown. The Trump Organization has temporarily closed its hotel overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, cut staff and services at its New York hotel, and effectively closed its golf clubs in New Jersey and Florida. It also shuttered the Mar-a-Lago club. The Washington hotel’s bar, restaurant and spa are closed, but it is still accepting reservations.

The request to the GSA is one of a number of attempts by the Trump Organization to get breathing room from its lenders and other financial partners.

The company has been talking with Deutsche Bank, the president’s largest creditor, about the possibility of postponing payments on its loans from the bank.

Trump owes Deutsche Bank more than $300 million on loans connected to the Washington hotel, his Doral golf resort in Florida and a skyscraper in Chicago.