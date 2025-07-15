Trump tells Texas Republicans to redraw the state congressional map to help keep House majority

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is pushing Texas Republicans to redraw the state's congressional maps to create more House seats favorable to his party, part of a broader effort to help the GOP retain control of the chamber in next year's midterm elections.
The president's directive signals part of the strategy Trump is likely to take to avoid a repeat of his first term, when Democrats flipped the House just two years into his presidency. It comes shortly before the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature is scheduled to begin a special session next week during which it will consider new congressional maps to further marginalize Democrats in the state.
Asked as he departed the White House for Pittsburgh about the possibility of adding GOP-friendly districts around the country, Trump responded, ''Texas will be the biggest one. And that'll be five.''
Trump had a call earlier Tuesday with members of Texas' Republican congressional delegation and told them the state Legislature would pursue five new winnable seats through redistricting, according to a person familiar the call who was not authorized to discuss it. The call was first reported by Punchbowl News.
Congressional maps drawn after the 2020 census were expected to remain in place through the end of the decade. If Texas redraws them at the behest of Trump, that could lead other states to do the same, including those controlled by Democrats. In response to the Texas plan, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on social media: ''Two can play this game.''
Still, Democrats may have their hands at least partly tied. Many of the states the party controls have their state legislative and congressional maps drawn by independent commissions that are not supposed to favor either party. That's the case in California, where Newsom has no role in the redistricting game after voters approved the commission system with a 2008 ballot measure.
Redistricting is a constitutionally mandated process for redrawing political districts after the once-a-decade census to ensure they have equal populations. But there is no prohibition against rejiggering maps between censuses, and sometimes court rulings have made that mandatory. The wave of voluntary mid-decade redistricting that Trump is encouraging, however, is unusual.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wouldn't comment Tuesday on whether nonpartisan systems such as California's should be rolled back, instead saying Trump's push will ''undermine free and fair elections.''