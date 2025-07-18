Trump tells Justice Department to seek release of Epstein grand jury testimony

President Donald Trump late Thursday told the Justice Department to seek the release of “all pertinent” grand jury testimony in the sex trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein as he tried to tamp down growing political outcry over his administration’s handling of the files from the prosecution.
It was not immediately clear to which records he was referring. Federal grand jury testimony is by law confidential, and Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the release is “subject to court approval.” Records from a state grand jury that investigated Epstein in 2006 were released by a Florida judge in 2024.
Trump’s announcement came minutes after he said he would sue the Wall Street Journal over its Thursday evening report. The article said Trump contributed a drawing of a naked woman to Epstein’s 50th birthday album in 2003, an account that undercut his recent efforts to blow past a politically vexing chapter in his presidency.
Published Thursday evening, the report said Trump signed a hand-drawn outline of the woman, writing “Donald” below her waist. The letter was included in the album for Epstein and concluded with, “Happy Birthday - and may every day be another wonderful secret,” according to the Journal report.
“President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist.”
The Wall Street Journal declined to comment on Trump’s lawsuit threat.
The account comes days after the Trump administration announced its decision not to release the files from the case against Epstein, who was was charged in 2019 in federal court with sex trafficking of minors. The choice not to release the files outraged parts of Trump’s base, which believe the government is hiding names of high-profile people involved in the criminal enterprise, and trusted the president to treat the case seriously in a broader fight against what they see as the corrupt elite.
Attorney General Pam Bondi said she would act Friday: “We are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” she wrote on X.