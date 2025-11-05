Conservative Supreme Court justices appear skeptical of Trump's sweeping unilateral tariffs

WASHINGTON — Conservative members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared skeptical of President Donald Trump's sweeping unilateral tariffs midway through arguments in a case that's a pivotal test of executive power for a tool central to his broader agenda.
While the questions at times seemed to challenge the rationale for the tariffs, the arguments are still ongoing, and further questioning could shed additional light on their positions. A decision in the case could take weeks or months.
The Republican administration is trying to defend the tariffs central to Trump's economic agenda after lower courts ruled the emergency law he invoked doesn't give him near-limitless power to set and change duties on imports.
The Constitution says Congress has the power to levy tariffs. But the Trump administration argues that in emergency situations the president can regulate importation — and that includes tariffs.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett grilled the government on that point. ''Has there ever been another instance in which a statute has used that language to confer the power?'' she asked.
Justices Neil Gorsuch also questioned the government on whether Trump's position would hand congressional powers to the president.
Trump has called the case one of the most important in the country's history and said a ruling against him would be catastrophic for the economy.
The challengers argue the 1977 emergency powers law Trump used doesn't even mention tariffs, and no president before has used it to impose them. A collection of small businesses say the uncertainty is driving them to the brink of bankruptcy.