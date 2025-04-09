Trump targets ‘Anonymous' author and former top cybersecurity official in escalation of retribution

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intensified his efforts to punish his critics on Wednesday by signing a pair of memoranda directing the Justice Department to investigate two officials from his first administration and stripping them of any security clearances they may have.
Trump's targeting of Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security official in Trump's first term, and Chris Krebs, a former top cybersecurity official, came as the president has sought to use the powers of the presidency to retaliate against his adversaries, including law firms.
Trump also on Wednesday retaliated against another law firm, Susman Godfrey, as he seeks to punish firms that have links to prosecutors who have investigated him or employed attorneys he sees as opponents.
Although Trump has ordered security clearances to be stripped from a number of his opponents, including former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, the president's order Wednesday directing the Justice Department to broadly investigate the actions of Taylor and Krebs marks an escalation of Trump's campaign of retribution since he returned to power.
Taylor, who left the Trump administration in 2019, was later revealed to be the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed in 2018 that was sharply critical of Trump. The person writing the essay described themselves as part of a secret ''resistance'' to counter Trump's ''misguided impulses,'' and its publication touched off a leak investigation in Trump's first White House.
Taylor later published a book under the pen name ''Anonymous'' and publicly revealed his identity days before the 2020 election.
Trump said Wednesday that Taylor was ''like a traitor'' and that his writings about ''confidential'' meetings were ''like spying.''
''I think he's guilty of treason," he said.