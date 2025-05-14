Trump surgeon general pick praised unproven psychedelic therapy, said mushrooms helped her find love

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — President Donald Trump's new pick for surgeon general wrote in a recent book that people should consider using unproven psychedelic drugs as therapy and in a newsletter suggested her use of mushrooms helped her find a romantic partner.
Dr. Casey Means' recommendation to consider guided psilocybin-assisted therapy is notable because psilocybin is illegal under federal law. It's listed as a Schedule 1 drug, defined as a substance ''with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse." Oregon and Colorado have legalized psychedelic therapy, though several cities in Oregon have since banned it.
The surgeon general's job is to provide Americans with the best scientific information available on how to improve their health and reduce their risk of illness and injury. Past surgeons general have used their position to educate Americans about health problems like AIDS and suicide prevention. The surgeon general's warning in 1964 about the dangers of smoking helped change the course of America's health.
Some, like Dr. C. Everett Koop, surgeon general under President Ronald Reagan, became widely known with substantial impact on policy, and others slipped easily from memory.
Means' nomination follows a pattern from Trump to select people known for their public personas more than their policy positions. In the case of Means, the Republican president said he chose her solely on the recommendation of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ''Bobby thought she was fantastic,'' Trump said, adding that he did not know her.
Means, who received her undergraduate and medical degrees from Stanford University, began a medical residency in Oregon but did not complete it. Her medical license is listed as inactive. Contacted by phone, Means declined to comment on the record.
She made the recommendation about psychedelics in her 2024 book, ''Good Energy,'' which she wrote with her brother, Calley Means, an entrepreneur who now works in the Trump administration as a health adviser and who has said he invested in biopharmaceutical companies that specialize in psychedelics.
Much of the book focuses on metabolic health, what Casey Means calls ''good energy.'' She suggests a number of strategies to help people ''manage and heal the stressors, traumas, and thought patterns that limit us and contribute to our poor metabolic health and thriving.''