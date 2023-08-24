More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 71; mainly clear and humid
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
West Metro
Man, 74, dies after attack in Bloomington home; 72-year-old woman seriously injured
A 44-year-old suspect was arrested afterward. Their relationship was not immediately clear.
Taste
We tried all the new Minnesota State Fair foods this year
From pickle everything to lutefisk to limeade and lemonade, our food writers spent Day One of the Minnesota State Fair trying all the new foods.
Business
State OKs storing more nuclear waste at Xcel's Monticello plant
The PUC's vote is a key step to extend the life of the nuclear plant.
Duluth
Former IRRR Commissioner Mark Phillips dies at 73
He is remembered as a "true Iron Ranger" who leaves long-lasting benefits to northeastern Minnesota.