Nation

Trump signs tax and spending bill at White House picnic in photos

At a Fourth of July White House picnic, President Donald Trump signed a major tax and spending bill, celebrating its passage through the Republican-led Congress.

The Associated Press
July 5, 2025 at 12:46AM

WASHINGTON — At a Fourth of July White House picnic, President Donald Trump signed a major tax and spending bill, celebrating its passage through the Republican-led Congress.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Texas families plead for information on more than 20 girls missing from summer camp after floods

Texas parents frantically posted photos of their young daughters on social media with pleas for information as more than 20 campers from an all-girls summer camp were unaccounted for Friday after floods tore through the state's south-central region overnight.

Nation

Trump signs tax and spending bill at White House picnic in photos

Politics

Trump signs his tax and spending cut bill at the White House July 4 picnic

card image