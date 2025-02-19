Trump signs order to study how to expand IVF and calls for 'radical transparency' from government

Trump said he thinks ‘’women and families, husbands, are very appreciative'' of his executive order on IVF, which offers a possible solution when a woman has trouble getting pregnant. The procedure involves retrieving her eggs and combining them in a lab dish with a man’s sperm to create a fertilized embryo, which is then transferred into the woman’s uterus in an attempt to create a pregnancy. IVF is done in cycles, and more than one may be required.