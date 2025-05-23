Trump signs executive orders to boost nuclear power, speed up approvals

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed executive orders Friday intended to quadruple domestic production of nuclear power within the next 25 years, a goal experts say the United States is highly unlikely to reach.
To speed up the development of nuclear power, the orders grant the U.S. energy secretary authority to approve advanced reactor designs and projects, taking authority away from the independent safety agency that has regulated the U.S. nuclear industry for five decades.
The order comes as demand for electricity surges amid a boom in energy-hungry data centers and artificial intelligence. Tech companies, venture capitalists, states and others are competing for electricity and straining the nation's electric grid.
''We've got enough electricity to win the AI arms race with China,'' Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said. ''What we do in the next five years related to electricity is going to determine the next 50" years in the industry.
Still, it's unlikely the U.S. could quadruple its nuclear production in the time frame the White House specified. The United States lacks any next-generation reactors operating commercially and only two new large reactors have been built from scratch in nearly 50 years. Those two reactors, at a nuclear plant in Georgia, were completed years late and at least $17 billion over budget.
Trump is enthusiastic
At the Oval Office signing, Trump, surrounded by industry executives, called nuclear a ''hot industry,'' adding, "It's time for nuclear, and we're going to do it very big.''
Burgum and other speakers said the industry has stagnated and has been choked by overregulation.