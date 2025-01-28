Nation

Trump signs executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for everyone under 19

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for people under age 19.

By ZEKE MILLER

The Associated Press
January 28, 2025 at 10:16PM

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for people under age 19.

‘‘It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,‘’ Trump said in a statement.

It’s the latest push by Trump to reverse policies set by the Biden administration to protect transgender people and their care. On Monday, Trump directed the Pentagon to conduct a review that is likely to lead to them being barred from military service.

The order directs that federally-run insurance programs, including TRICARE for military families and Medicaid, exclude coverage for such care, and calls on the Department of Justice to vigorously pursue litigation and legislation to oppose the practice.

ZEKE MILLER

The Associated Press

