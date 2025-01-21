Nation

Trump signs death penalty order directing attorney general to help states get lethal injection drugs

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping execution order on the death penalty Monday, directing the attorney general to ''take all necessary and lawful action'' to ensure that states have enough lethal injection drugs to carry out executions.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

The Associated Press
January 21, 2025 at 2:14AM

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a sweeping execution order on the death penalty Monday, directing the attorney general to ‘’take all necessary and lawful action'' to ensure that states have enough lethal injection drugs to carry out executions.

In the order signed in the first hours of his return to the White House, Trump said ‘’politicians and judges who oppose capital punishment have defied and subverted the laws of our country.‘’

A moratorium on federal executions had been in place since 2021, and only three defendants remain on federal death row after Democratic President Joe Biden converted 37 of their sentences to life in prison.

The Trump administration carried out 13 federal executions during Trump’s first term, more than under any president in modern history.

about the writer

about the writer

ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Inauguration Day Latest: Trump issues pardons for Jan. 6 rioters and signs more executive actions

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, was sworn in Monday as the 47th U.S. president, taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Nation

Trump signed slew of executive orders on Day 1. What are his priorities?

card image

Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Immigration