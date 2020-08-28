President Donald Trump has put Edward Snowden back in the news. Asked if he would consider pardoning the former National Security Agency contractor, Trump said, “I am going to take a very good look at it.”

Snowden faces criminal charges after he leaked classified documents revealing the scope of the NSA’s surveillance apparatus in 2013. He has been living in exile in Russia ever since.

From the beginning, most young Americans believed Snowden acted with the public’s interest in mind. The passage of time has revealed a broader shift in sympathy for Snowden, including from Trump, who once called the exiled American a “spy who should be executed.” His leaks are now being seen for what they were intended: a much-needed reckoning of government overreach.

Trump loves cutting deals, and it’s time to cut one with Snowden. Short of a pardon, Snowden can admit wrongdoing in exchange for a probation sentence. Seven years in exile has been enough; he should be allowed to return home without going to prison.

Snowden was not selling secrets to the Russians or the Chinese. He simply revealed that the privacy of American citizens was being violated on a massive scale, with no demonstrable gain in security.

There has always been a robust debate in America about the balance between security and liberty, and the extent to which government should be spying on its citizens, but regardless of anyone’s views on surveillance and privacy, who among us would say that we are better off remaining ignorant about all the things our government is doing to us?

FROM AN EDITORIAL IN THE PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE