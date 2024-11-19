Trump sets records with pace of appointments, but that doesn't mean the transition is going smoothly

The selection of Matt Gaetz as nominee for attorney general was shocking not for his personal baggage — which is well known among Republicans, including the many in his own party in Congress who revile him — but for Trump's decision to select him anyway, as he prioritizes loyalty for those in his new administration. The House Ethics Committee is set to meet Wednesday to decide whether to release a report on allegations including that Gaetz had sex with an underage woman, while Senate Democrats are aiming to get records from a now-closed Department of Justice criminal probe into the lawmaker.