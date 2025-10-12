Trump sets off for the Mideast to mark a ceasefire deal and urge Arab leaders to seize the moment

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Donald Trump set off for Israel and Egypt on Sunday to celebrate the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas and urge Middle East allies to seize the opportunity to build a durable peace in the volatile region.
It’s a fragile moment with Israel and Hamas only in the early stages of implementing the first phase of the Trump agreement designed to bring a permanent end to the war sparked by the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas-led militants.
Trump thinks there is a narrow window to reshape the Mideast and reset long-fraught relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors. ‘’The war is over, OK?’’ Trump told reporters traveling with him to the region ahead of the expected release of hostages from Gaza.
‘’I think people are tired of it," he said, emphasizing that he believed the ceasefire would hold because of that.
It is a moment, the Republican president says, that has been helped along by his administration’s support of Israel’s decimation of Iranian proxies, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The White House says momentum is also building because Arab and Muslim states are demonstrating a renewed focus on resolving the broader, decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and, in some cases, deepening relations with the United States.
Trump has said that he expects wealthy regional players to take the lead in rebuilding war-torn Gaza, but acknowledged that the work would take years.
In February, Trump had predicted that Gaza could be redeveloped into what he called ‘’ the Riviera of the Middle East.’’ But on Sunday aboard Air Force One, he was more circumspect.